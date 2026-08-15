Security forces capture three ISIS suspects in Al-Anbar, Diyala

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar/ Diyala (Updated at 13:05)

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested an ISIS member and destroyed an ammunition cache in two operations in western Al-Anbar province on Saturday.

The suspect was captured after intelligence gathering and field surveillance, while a separate search uncovered munitions left behind by the group, which were safely disposed of, the Service noted.

In Diyala, the Military Intelligence Directorate detained two terrorism suspects wanted under Article 4/1 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law on previously issued warrants.

On Monday, the Security Media Cell said Iraqi forces struck eight ISIS hideouts within the Kirkuk Operations Command’s area.

ISIS lost its territorial control in Iraq in 2017 but retains cells in remote parts of Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. During the first half of 2026, security forces dismantled four cells and carried out about 80 preemptive missions, while 479 arrest warrants were issued under the Anti-Terrorism Law, according to the Interior Ministry.

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