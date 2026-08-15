New Israeli strike lifts Lebanon death toll to 11

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel killed four people and wounded nine in an airstrike on Deir Al-Zahrani on Saturday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported, bringing the day’s toll to at least 11 dead and 11 injured.

The ministry confirmed earlier today that an Israeli strike on Ansar killed seven people, including three children and two women, and wounded two others. Lebanese media also reported Israeli artillery fire near Aitaroun and Mays Al-Jabal, machine-gun fire across several southern areas, explosives dropped near Kafra, Israeli forces setting homes ablaze near the border, and two explosions between the towns of Al-Taybeh and Deir Siryan.

President Joseph Aoun condemned the continuing Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon, particularly in Nabatieh and its surroundings, as well as the “repeated violations of the framework agreement, the military coordination mechanism, and international laws protecting civilians.” The attacks, which he noted killed an entire family in Ansar, sent “a clear message” to the negotiating track and US efforts to implement the framework.

دان رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون الاعتداءات الاسرائيلية المستمرة على مناطق الجنوب ولا سيما على منطقة النبطية ومحيطها، وخروقاتها المتكررة لاتفاق الإطار ولعمل مجموعة التنسيق العسكرية وللقوانين الدولية بحماية المدنيين ما ادى إلى استشهاد عائلة كاملة من بلدة أنصار. واعتبر الرئيس… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) August 15, 2026

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also denounced the escalation as “extremely dangerous,” saying it undermined efforts to stabilize southern Lebanon. “The seven martyrs of the Israeli strike on Ansar are not military infrastructure, and the children and women who were killed are not military targets,” he stated, stressing that only the Lebanese state, through the army, holds responsibility for dealing with any military infrastructure on its territory.

إنّ التصعيد الإسرائيلي الذي تشهده منذ فجر اليوم مدينة النبطية وبلدة أنصار ودير الزهراني والقرى المجاورة، وما رافقه من غارات وقصف كثيف وترهيب للأهالي في منازلهم، امر بالغ الخطورة ويقوّض مساعي تثبيت الاستقرار في الجنوب.إنّ شهداء الغارة الإسرائيلية على بلدة أنصار السبعة ليسوا «بنية… — Nawaf Salam نواف سلام (@nawafsalam) August 15, 2026

The Israeli military claimed its strikes on Ansar and the Ali Al-Taher area targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in response to an unspecified “action” against Israeli soldiers near the strategic ridge outside Nabatieh. The group did not immediately comment on whether it had carried out an attack there.

The US-brokered June 26 framework links a progressive Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon to the Lebanese government’s verified disarmament of non-state armed groups. Hezbollah was not party to the agreement and has repeatedly rejected giving up its weapons.