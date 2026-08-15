Iran detains two French diplomats over "interference"

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced on Saturday the detention of two French diplomats over alleged interference in the country's internal affairs, saying documents linked to a suspected espionage operation bore the signature of France's former ambassador to Tehran.

In a statement carried by Iranian media, the ministry said the diplomats were found at the site of a secret meeting during a court-authorized operation to arrest two suspects in a case involving alleged foreign infiltration and interference. Their identities were verified and Iran's Foreign Ministry was informed, it said.

The ministry claimed an initial investigation uncovered a broader espionage and foreign-interference operation involving covert contacts with individuals inside and outside Iran, surveillance of potential recruits and efforts to establish intelligence networks.

It accused the two diplomats of “previous violations of Iranian law and diplomatic obligations,” saying the case had been handled through diplomatic channels.

The ministry further noted that documents and agreements seized during the investigation carried the signature of France's former ambassador to Iran, and called on Paris to provide an official explanation.

Iranian authorities did not identify the two diplomats or the former ambassador in the statement.