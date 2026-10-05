Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity (CoI) arrested the head of the Saladin Investment Commission, Amin Aziz Jawad, on Monday over alleged financial corruption, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said a force from the Integrity Commission, the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, carried out the arrest under a judicial warrant.

No further details were immediately available on the allegations against Jawad.

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