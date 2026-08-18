UAE: Iranian missiles strike near maritime waters

UAE: Iranian missiles strike near maritime waters
2026-08-18T21:15:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran targeted maritime traffic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Emirates’ Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

One missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the other came down inside them.

The ministry affirmed that air defenses are ready to respond to any threats, pledging firm action against any attempt to undermine the country’s security or disrupt maritime navigation in the region.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE detected a missile threat targeting the country and activated its air defense systems. The latest incident follows the Foreign Ministry’s accusation last week that Iran had attacked two ADNOC vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with Abu Dhabi calling on Tehran to cease hostilities.

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