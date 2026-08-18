Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

Two ballistic missiles launched from Iran targeted maritime traffic in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Emirates’ Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

One missile fell outside UAE territorial waters, while the other came down inside them.

The ministry affirmed that air defenses are ready to respond to any threats, pledging firm action against any attempt to undermine the country’s security or disrupt maritime navigation in the region.

The Ministry of Defence announced that assessments revealed the two ballistic missiles detected, originating from Iran, were targeting maritime navigation and fell into the sea.The Ministry of Defence affirms its readiness to respond to any threats and to resolutely counter any… pic.twitter.com/Hu7GkHXmJx — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) August 18, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, the UAE detected a missile threat targeting the country and activated its air defense systems. The latest incident follows the Foreign Ministry’s accusation last week that Iran had attacked two ADNOC vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with Abu Dhabi calling on Tehran to cease hostilities.