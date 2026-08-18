Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates detected a missile threat targeting the country and activated its air defense systems, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The ministry added that any explosions heard were caused by air defense interceptions, without identifying where the missile originated.

Last week, the UAE Foreign Ministry blamed Iran for an attack targeting two ADNOC vessels while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, calling on Tehran to cease hostilities.