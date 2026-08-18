Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will not accept another temporary ceasefire with the United States and instead wants a permanent end to the nearly six-month war, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Tuesday.

Araghchi told Iranian television that Qatar and Pakistan had played an important role in mediating, but said contacts between Tehran and Washington did not amount to formal negotiations.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf separately accused Washington of seeking concessions beyond the June memorandum of understanding, arguing that increased pressure would not resolve “a crisis created by the United States.”

Tehran has also begun shifting toward a “fully offensive” military posture after efforts to reach a permanent agreement stalled, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

Washington and Tehran signed an interim memorandum on June 17 aimed at ending hostilities and paving the way for a broader agreement. The 60-day negotiating period set out by the United States expired on Monday without a permanent settlement, while US President Donald Trump said that no talks with Iran were underway or scheduled.