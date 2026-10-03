Houthis claim attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh

Houthis claim attack on Aramco facility in Riyadh
2026-10-03T20:47:15+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis said on Saturday they targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones, according to military spokesperson Yahya Saree.

He said the operation was carried out in response to Saudi strikes on Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces, claiming Riyadh had launched 60 air and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the latest escalation began to 1,410.

On Friday, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said air defenses intercepted and destroyed three Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Khamis Mushait.

That followed Saudi reports a day earlier that two ballistic missiles targeting Khamis Mushait and Jizan, along with four drones over Khamis Mushait, had been intercepted and destroyed.

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