Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis said on Saturday they targeted an Aramco facility in Riyadh with ballistic missiles and drones, according to military spokesperson Yahya Saree.

He said the operation was carried out in response to Saudi strikes on Sanaa and other Yemeni provinces, claiming Riyadh had launched 60 air and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the latest escalation began to 1,410.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عن القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِبسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيمِقالَ تعالى: {فَمَنِ اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ فَاعْتَدُوا عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ} صدقَ اللهُ العظيمفي إطارِ الردِّ على العدوانِ السعوديِّ على العاصمةِ صنعاءَ والمحافظاتِ الحرةِ والتي بلغت خلال 24… pic.twitter.com/TtYRA0Fdjk — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 3, 2026

On Friday, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said air defenses intercepted and destroyed three Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Khamis Mushait.

That followed Saudi reports a day earlier that two ballistic missiles targeting Khamis Mushait and Jizan, along with four drones over Khamis Mushait, had been intercepted and destroyed.