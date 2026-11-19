Shafaq News- Paris

Disruptions to energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have triggered the largest energy supply shock on record, removing 2.8 billion barrels of oil and 60 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Gulf supplies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

In its World Energy Outlook 2026 report, the agency said the crisis remained unresolved as of November, with dwindling supply buffers exposing consumers to higher prices. Diesel has exceeded $200 per barrel amid disrupted Gulf exports, threats to Red Sea shipping, and constraints on Russian supplies.

Oil flows through Hormuz fell to 7.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, down 13.1 million bpd from pre-war levels, despite efforts to compensate through alternative export routes and increased production outside the Gulf.

The Hormuz crisis has delivered an unprecedented shock to the system. The longer it lasts, the greater the effects will be. Our new World Energy Outlook 2026 explores the potential pathways ahead & how different policy choices could shape the future👇 https://t.co/4VbkKaOJzA — International Energy Agency (@IEA) November 19, 2026

More than 4 billion people live in countries that rely on Hormuz for over 30% of their oil supplies. Developing economies in Asia and Africa have been particularly affected, while Middle Eastern producers face damaged infrastructure, lost export revenues, and fuel shortages.

Before the conflict, Asia received around 80% of the oil and nearly 90% of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) passing through the strait, leaving the region particularly exposed to prolonged disruptions.

The IEA identified an additional 7 million bpd of pipeline capacity under construction or consideration to bypass Hormuz, requiring an estimated $40 billion in investment. Such routes could reduce dependence on the waterway but would remain vulnerable to regional instability.

The crisis has also accelerated efforts to diversify energy sources and expand domestic electricity generation. Since February, 25 countries have announced new electrification policies, while solar panel and battery imports have increased across affected parts of Asia and Africa.

Under the IEA’s Stated Policies Scenario, global oil demand is expected to plateau at around 103 million bpd by 2030 before gradually declining. In the agency’s Additional Response Case, which assumes stronger policy responses to prolonged energy insecurity, oil demand in 2035 would be more than 4 million bpd below the Stated Policies Scenario.

Global spending on imported oil and gas is projected to reach $1.6 trillion in 2026, up 25% from 2025, adding to the financial burden on importing economies.

The agency cautioned that continued supply restrictions and shrinking inventories could drive prices higher and further weaken demand, while an eventual resolution could create a buyers’ market as exports resume, stocks recover, and additional production enters the market.