Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi and Jordanian authorities' decision to block Telegram has raised concerns over the balance between national security requirements and freedom of communication and information sharing, as well as the effectiveness of blanket restrictions in addressing digital violations and their potential impact on users, businesses, and freedom of expression.

Authorities justify that the measures are driven by security and legal concerns, including the platform's alleged use to spread extremism, incitement, and electronic blackmail, as well as its failure to comply with domestic legal requirements. Baghdad has given the company operating the platform 30 days to regularize its status.

The restrictions go beyond blocking a messaging application, given Telegram's widespread use for exchanging information and documents, managing businesses and educational groups, and accessing news and media coverage.

Balancing Security and Rights

Media researcher and academic Alaa Najah said blocking Telegram was not merely a technical measure targeting a digital platform but raised broader questions about the relationship between digital security, freedom of expression, and society's right to access information.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Najah said governments' security justifications for restricting certain platforms could not be dismissed, particularly when they involved leaked documents, the circulation of information that could threaten national security, or the use of applications for illegal activities.

However, he stressed that security considerations should not become an open-ended justification for restricting digital communication.

Najah said proportionality should be central to evaluating the decision, raising questions about whether a demonstrable security necessity justified the ban and whether less restrictive legal and technical alternatives were available.

He also stressed the need for any restriction to rest on a clear legal framework, have a defined duration, and remain subject to review rather than being imposed indefinitely.

Security Concerns

Security expert Adnan Al-Kinani linked the move to difficulties authorities face in monitoring certain telecommunications and internet systems, which he said could be exploited for activities threatening national security.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Al-Kinani cited a previous Iraqi experience, explaining that the Interior Ministry established a department called Telecommunications Security in 2007. The department included a section responsible for dealing with mobile phone companies, internet systems, the Communications and Media Commission, and satellite broadcasting services.

“I headed that section from its establishment until around 2009,” he said, explaining that its main responsibilities included monitoring telecommunications and internet systems and protecting citizens' privacy against breaches.

Al-Kinani noted that technological advances by international entities had sometimes surpassed the capabilities of local institutions to protect these systems.

He said Iraqi authorities may have concluded that monitoring certain platforms had become difficult because they could be exploited for smuggling, threats, and the exchange of instructions and orders between groups whose activities might conflict with state policies.

“Some parties had advised the government about its limited ability to monitor Telegram,” he revealed, suggesting that the simultaneous Iraqi and Jordanian decisions might be linked to security coordination or consultations between the two countries, amid concerns over extremist groups operating across borders.

In this context, he referred to an attack on a church in Jordan, saying investigations had indicated links to Islamist extremist elements and that digital platforms might have been used to communicate and exchange instructions and movements.

Jordan's southern Karak province witnessed an armed attack targeting a church on October 23, killing nine people and injuring 34 others.

Al-Kinani said the security concerns extended beyond activities within individual countries to the possibility of applications being used to coordinate cross-border operations, particularly in areas where Iraqi, Syrian, and Jordanian security concerns overlap.

He maintained that the reasons for blocking Telegram were primarily related to the state's ability to monitor communications and counter illegal activities, rather than freedom of publication itself. The issue, he said, ultimately raises questions about the limits of government authority in regulating digital spaces and the methods available to exercise that authority.

Parliament Seeks Clarification

At the legislative level, details of the executive authorities' decision remain less clear.

Mona Al-Gharabi, head of the parliamentary Transport and Communications Committee, said the committee had not received direct explanations from the Communications and Media Commission regarding the specific reasons for blocking Telegram.

In an interview with Shafaq News, Al-Gharabi noted that the commission operates under legal regulations and guidelines governing its work. Media reports about the decision, she added, pointed to security considerations and directives from the prime minister issued in coordination with the commission.

“The committee respected the commission's authority over the matter but would seek clarification about the decision's justifications and objectives if it received complaints or requests,” she stressed, adding that the committee could formally contact the commission for explanations or summon its representatives if the nature of the complaints warranted such action. “Each ministry and government institution had regulations governing its respective sector.”

Digital Security Risks

The consequences of the ban may extend beyond preventing users from accessing the application, potentially creating additional cybersecurity risks, Najah alerted.

He said restrictions could push users to seek alternative ways to bypass the ban, including virtual private networks (VPNs) and proxy services.

Using free VPN applications and proxies from unknown providers could expose mobile phones and accounts to hacking and data theft, potentially undermining the digital protection that the restrictions are supposed to strengthen, he explained.

The potential impact includes small businesses, startups, students, and university professors who use the platform to share educational materials, documents, and large files. Customer service operations that depend on Telegram channels and automated bots could also be affected.

Another concern is the possible loss of access to users' digital archives, including correspondence, documents, and work files stored on the platform. This could disrupt activities that depend on accumulated digital records that may be difficult to transfer immediately to alternative services.

Najah further expressed concerns that prolonged restrictions could undermine public confidence in the digital environment and discourage some users from relying on online services if they believe access could be suspended suddenly or without sufficient explanation.

Media Freedom Issues

A blanket ban also raises concerns about the possible expansion of restrictions on online publishing and its impact on activists and content creators, potentially encouraging greater self-censorship out of fear that their platforms or channels could be shut down.

Najah said the decision could affect freedom of expression and provide advocates of greater digital freedoms with grounds to criticize government policies governing the online space, particularly if authorities fail to establish clear standards distinguishing legitimate use from violations.

He also cautioned that restricting a widely used platform could push audiences and content creators toward other applications, some of which may be less effective for group publishing or more closed, making information circulation and verification more difficult.