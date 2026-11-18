Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi group (Ansarallah) said on Wednesday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport and the financial center in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, with a "large number of cruise missiles."

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree also announced two additional military operations. The first targeted a sensitive site in Saudi Arabia's Jizan region with several ballistic missiles, while the second targeted a sensitive site at Khamis Mushait Air Base using a drone.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله من استهداف مطار خالد الدولي والمركز المالي في عاصمة العدو السعودي الرياض وذلك بعدد كبير من الصواريخ المجنحة وكانت الإصابات دقيقة ومباشرة. يأتي هذا الاستهداف في إطار الرد على استهداف العدو السعودي للأعيان المدنية في بلدنا العزيز. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 18, 2026

Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, said the coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis in the Riyadh and Southern regions.

Earlier in the day, Al-Maliki announced the interception and destruction of two cruise missiles launched by the Houthi group toward the Riyadh region.