Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces launched a ground operation west of Gaza's Yellow Line on Wednesday to destroy a tunnel the Israeli military claimed posed an immediate threat to its troops.

⭕️ OPERATIONAL UPDATE: IDF & ISA personnel began a targeted operation to dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line in Gaza that posed an immediate and direct threat to IDF troops. Prior to the operation, the Coordination and Liaison Administration warned civilians to avoid approaching the area and informed them of a road closure. IDF troops remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operating to remove immediate threats and thwart Hamas’ attempts to harm Israeli civilians or IDF troops, or violate the agreement. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 18, 2026

Israeli Army Radio quoted an unnamed source as saying the operation was limited in scope, extending about 300 to 400 meters beyond the line. The source said the tunnel extended into the Israeli-held area near a military camp, adding that Israel had coordinated the operation, which will last several days, with the United States in advance.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) identified three blocks near the Al-Bureij and Al-Nuseirat refugee camps, urged residents to stay away from the area and announced the closure of sections of Salah Al-Din Road. The radio source said the military had not ordered residents to leave their homes.

Palestinian media reported that dozens of displaced persons fled their tents and shelters. Witnesses said Israeli tanks moved along Salah Al-Din Road, while Palestinian medics said an Israeli airstrike near the raid killed at least one person.

Hamas condemned the incursion as a ceasefire violation and a dangerous escalation, while the Israeli military said its forces remained deployed in accordance with the agreement and would continue operations.

The Yellow Line marked the limit of Israel’s initial deployment under the US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in October 2025. That deployment covered about 53% of Gaza, the UN said.

On Tuesday, the US-backed Board of Peace warned the UN Security Council that the ceasefire could collapse without full implementation. Its report cited continued Israeli strikes and Hamas military activity and criticized Israeli restrictions on supplies and delays in arrangements for Palestinian civilian policing. The broader peace plan, which calls for Hamas to disarm and Israeli forces to withdraw further, remains stalled.