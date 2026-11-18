Shafaq News- Washington

The United States on Wednesday sanctioned two brothers and two companies over their roles in a gold and cash smuggling network that the US Treasury Department said Hezbollah and Iran’s Quds Force operate in Lebanon and Turkiye.

Treasury stated that Lebanese businessman and money changer Hassan Khechen and his brother Ibrahim worked with Hezbollah financial officials to transfer funds from the Quds Force, part of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, to Lebanon on Hezbollah’s behalf. Hassan owns Lebanon-based Gold Global Company and controls Sankari Gold in Turkiye, which helps Gold Global move gold bullion and cash from Africa, the department said.

The Iranian regime’s attempts to infringe on Lebanon’s sovereignty through terror proxies like Hizballah will not be tolerated. The U.S. government will continue to disrupt Iran’s attempts to exert influence in the region and fund its proxies. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) November 18, 2026

Hassan’s network also used couriers to carry cash across borders, according to Treasury, which said a courier linked to Ibrahim was arrested at Beirut airport in February 2025 with $2.5 million in his hand luggage.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control also sanctioned the Lebanese charity Wa Ta’awanu Association and its founder, Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, for supporting Hezbollah. Treasury claimed that the charity provides emergency relief in southern Lebanon while channeling outside donations to Hezbollah’s militant activities and providing cover for the group. Chouman leads the charity and coordinates its activities at Hezbollah’s direction, according to the department.

On August 20, Treasury sanctioned 10 people it said belonged to a network that used couriers on commercial flights between Lebanon, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Iran to move cash for Hezbollah. Treasury also redesignated Hezbollah for serving Iran under Quds Force command. The US State Department designated Hezbollah a foreign terrorist organization on October 8, 1997, under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Read more: The unbreakable wall: why Lebanon and Israel remain apart