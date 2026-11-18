Shafaq News- Berlin

A Yazidi survivor told a truth commission in Berlin that she saw Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa at the house where ISIS held her captive, clarifying that he had no sexual contact with her and did not assault her.

In a video clip of her testimony, the survivor said she was instructed to serve Al-Sharaa tea, though he knew she was an enslaved Yazidi woman. She explained that the wives of ISIS fighters were generally forbidden to serve male guests or appear before them as she had been required to do.

When an interpretation problem caused confusion during questioning, a commission member stressed the need to distinguish between what the witness had seen and what she might have inferred. Asked again whether she had personally seen Al-Sharaa inside the house, she replied, “I saw him with my own eyes, 100 percent.” She claimed that Al-Sharaa saw her too.

The commission is hearing testimony about the genocide ISIS committed against the Yazidis, including accounts of enslavement, rape, and other sexual violence during the group’s rule over large parts of Iraq and Syria.

ISIS overran Iraq’s Sinjar district on August 3, 2014. Its fighters executed thousands of men and buried them in mass graves, and abducted and enslaved thousands of women and children. ISIS was driven out of the district on November 13, 2015.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Office for Kidnapped Affairs, 2,526 Yazidis remain missing 12 years after the ISIS genocide, while 3,595 abductees have been rescued since the 2014 assault on Sinjar.

Read more: The long shadow of Sinjar: Twelve years after the ISIS genocide