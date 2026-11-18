Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Supreme Committee for Security Sector Reform decided on Wednesday to assign the Energy Police to protect the oil pipeline in Jurf al-Sakhr, also known as Jurf al-Nasr, in Babil province, and replace the force currently stationed in the area with another unit to be selected by the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The committee also decided to refer the findings of the government's investigations into violations affecting the pipeline to the judiciary for appropriate legal action against those responsible, in line with directives from the commander-in-chief.

The decision followed the committee's first meeting, chaired by Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi, with the participation of concerned ministers, heads of security and intelligence agencies, and other committee members.

Earlier on Wednesday, Al-Zaidi had ordered the deployment of joint units from the Iraqi Army, Federal Police, Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), and Energy Police to secure Jurf al-Nasr in Babil province.

A document issued by the office of the commander-in-chief and addressed to the PMF, obtained by Shafaq News, outlined a deployment plan under which Iraqi Army units would secure several sectors, while PMF units would take responsibility for others, extending to the boundary with the Karbala Operations Command's area of responsibility.

Meanwhile, a source within the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite political parties and factions, told Shafaq News that a three-member committee had been formed to convey proposed settlement terms to Kataib Hezbollah, an armed Iraqi faction. The committee comprises Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Ameri, PMF chief Faleh Al-Fayyad, and the force's chief of staff, Abdul Aziz Al-Muhammadawi, known as Abu Fadak.

The proposals reportedly include relocating Kataib Hezbollah from Jurf al-Sakhr to the Iraqi-Syrian border and replacing them with three PMF brigades. They also envisage retaining some of the group's commanders and members at designated positions and involving the Third Division of the Federal Police in securing the area.