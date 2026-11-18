Shafaq News- Baghdad

Talks between Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) and Kataib Hezbollah, involving Iranian Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani, have failed to resolve the standoff over Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr), a political source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Hours of negotiations in Baghdad produced several proposals, some rejected by Kataib Hezbollah and others by Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, who remains determined to hand security control of Jurf Al-Sakhr to government forces by Friday evening, with no further extension under consideration, according to the source.

“The coming hours will determine whether the parties can reach a political and security agreement for a peaceful handover or face military escalation as Al-Zaidi seeks to enforce state authority,” the source said.

Qaani arrived in Iraq on a mission from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to defuse the crisis. A political source previously told Shafaq News that he had urged faction leaders and senior CF figures to exercise restraint and increase pressure on Al-Zaidi to prevent a confrontation. One proposal involved relocating Kataib Hezbollah brigades to the Iraq-Syria border and replacing them with three Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) brigades, while allowing a limited number of the group’s personnel to remain at designated positions. The Federal Police’s Third Division would also help secure the district.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control