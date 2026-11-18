Shafaq News- Diyala

Dozens of truck drivers and traders protested at the Mandali-Somar border crossing between Iraq and Iran in eastern Diyala province on Wednesday, demanding its reopening after the closure disrupted their businesses and caused financial losses.

Protesters urged the Iraqi government to reverse the decision, warning that transporting goods to Diyala through alternative crossings could increase costs and drive up market prices, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Iraq closed the Mandali-Somar crossing on November 13 until further notice, days after reopening the Al-Sheeb crossing in Maysan province. Border Ports Authority chief Omar Al-Waeli previously attributed the closure to pending technical requirements at the facility.

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