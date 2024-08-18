Women protest in Mosul against proposed Personal Status Law amendments

Shafaq News/ Dozens of women gathered in Mosul on Sunday to protest against proposed amendments to the Personal Status Law.

The demonstration took place at the city’s Celebration Square and was organized by women from various communities.

Sarra Al-Dabbagh, an activist and participant in the protest, told Shafaq News Agency, "We have come together to organize this protest against the proposed amendments."

Al-Dabbagh criticized the proposed changes, arguing that they infringe on women's rights, expressing concern that the amendments could undermine women’s inheritance rights and endorse marriage at a young age.

She stated that "this law regulates women's and family life, and moving forward with these amendments is a violation of women's rights and promotes child marriage. We are protesting to condemn the passage of this law."

The proposed amendments to Iraq’s Personal Status Law have ignited a debate about the country’s shift away from Western influence and its alignment with domestic values.

Critics argue that the changes could represent a significant regression in women’s and children’s rights, as well as exacerbate social and sectarian divisions.

The proposed changes come amid concerns that they could lead to an increase in early marriages. The United Nations has reported that one-third of Iraqi women marry before the age of 18.

Historically, attempts to amend the Personal Status Law in 2003, 2005, 2014, and 2017 failed to materialize. However, experts suggest that the current attempt may succeed due to a political deal between Sunni and Shiite factions in Parliament over the Amnesty Law.