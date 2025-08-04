Iraqi Parliament advances Civil Defense Law amendment

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Parliament completed the second reading of the first amendment to the Civil Defense Law, an Iraqi lawmaker reported on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Kareem Alawi, head of the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, explained that the amendment grants Civil Defense directors in Baghdad and other provinces broader powers, enabling faster decisions in the field to protect citizens.

“The amendment also supports increased financial allocations for the Civil Defense Directorate and expands its scope to match urgent tasks,” he noted, adding that the parliamentary leadership is working to schedule the vote as soon as possible.

Earlier, the Parliament’s media department released the agenda for Tuesday’s fourth session of the second legislative term. It includes votes on several bills, as well as first and second readings of others, but excludes a vote on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Law.

Efforts to pass the PMF Law have sparked internal debate and drawn international attention, particularly from the United States, which views the legislation as potentially strengthening Iranian influence and empowering armed groups outside state control.

The US also regards the Law as a potential threat to Iraq’s sovereignty and an obstacle to establishing a unified national army.