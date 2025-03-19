Iraq Parliament: Budget tables, PMF law on agenda

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s parliament is expected to vote on the federal budget tables in the coming days as soon as they are submitted by the government, an Iraqi lawmaker revealed on Tuesday, ruling out new public sector appointments or wage increases.

Ibtisam Al-Hilali, a member of parliament, told Shafaq News Agency that the government is finalizing the budget tables and will submit them imminently. “Parliament will vote immediately upon receipt to avoid affecting ministries and budget-related matters,” she said, reiterating that Iraq had approved a three-year budget to streamline financial planning.

“However, given the current situation, lawmakers must vote on the tables annually.”

Finance Minister Taif Sami has faced pressure over the delay, Al-Hilali noted, adding that the minister confirmed the tables had been sent to the Prime Minister. “If approval is delayed, government spending will continue at a rate of 1/12 of the previous budget.”

Amid concerns that political parties might exploit employment promises ahead of elections, Al-Hilali clarified that “the budget does not include new appointments, contracts, or wage increases.” She emphasized that 150,000 contract positions for provinces had already been processed and warned against election-related misinformation.

As for the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement law, the MP said it may be reintroduced to parliament’s agenda after being withdrawn last week. “Lawmakers are expected to discuss it in the next parliamentary session, anticipated next week.”

With parliament facing calls for dissolution due to repeated session delays, Al-Hilali dismissed the notion, stating, “Parliament cannot dissolve itself entirely. The current term will end on January 10, 2026.”

Parliamentary sources reported last week that the Shiite Coordination Framework is negotiating amendments to the PMF law, with discussions planned between the framework and PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Additionally, a Coordination Framework source told Shafaq News that Al-Sudani’s decision to withdraw the PMF law was aimed at easing political tensions and ensuring that legislative sessions could proceed without obstruction.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains over whether the budget tables have already been forwarded from the Ministry of Finance to the Council of Ministers. Last Sunday, Parliamentary Finance Committee member Hussain Mouanes said there was no official confirmation of the transfer.