Iraq parliament stalemate deepens over PMF Law dispute

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Parliament remains paralyzed as lawmakers continue their boycott, including today’s session, over the exclusion of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law from the agenda, lawmaker Jawad Al-Yasari said on Tuesday.

Al-Yasari told Shafaq News that the Shiite Coordination Framework—the main backer of the bill—has led the boycott, repeatedly preventing sessions from being held.

“With ongoing political disputes, it is unlikely that parliament will reconvene during Ramadan. Sessions may remain suspended until after Eid al-Fitr, depending on a political agreement on the PMF law,” he said.

Since the start of 2025, the Iraqi Parliament has struggled to hold sessions due to a lack of quorum and political boycotts, leaving legislative work in limbo. The legislative deadlock has prompted calls for early elections and the dissolution of parliament.