Iraq’s Parliament in crisis: Only 51% of sessions held

Shafaq News/ As Iraq’s fifth parliamentary term nears its conclusion, the legislature has struggled to fulfill its duties, holding only 51% of the required sessions. The failure to convene regularly has significantly hindered both legislative and oversight functions.

Session Record

Since the current parliamentary term began in January 2022, the Iraqi parliament has held only 132 sessions—far below the 256 sessions required per year. Internal regulations mandate eight sessions per month and 32 per legislative term, which lasts four months.

-First Year (2022): The first session took place on January 9 following the October 2021 elections. The first legislative term ended on June 8 with just 11 sessions, while the second term, from July 23 to December 3, saw 15 sessions.

-Second Year (2023): The first term ran from January 14 to June 11, holding 31 sessions. The second term, from July 20 to December 4, saw 19 sessions.

-Third Year (2024): The first term, from January 13 to June 3, held 27 sessions. The second term, from July 20 to December 4, had 19 sessions.

-Current Year (2025): Since January 13, only five sessions have been held.

Speaker’s Acknowledgment

Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani admitted at a February forum in Erbil that this term is the worst in Iraq’s parliamentary history. “The first year was marred by tensions between the Sadrist Movement and the Coordination Framework, the second by internal conflicts in Al-Anbar, the third by the election of a new speaker, and the fourth by preparations for elections,” he said.

Al-Mashhadani pledged to revitalize legal and integrity committees and promote national unity in parliament.

Challenges and Political Deadlock

This term has been marked by persistent crises. A turning point came when the Federal Supreme Court removed Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi, leading to Al-Mashhadani’s election as his replacement. Political disagreements have repeatedly stalled parliamentary sessions, particularly over contentious laws, including the Personal Status Law, Property Restitution Law, and General Amnesty Law.

The parliament also faced gridlock over the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law, which divided political factions—including members of the Coordination Framework—due to its implications for PMF leadership and retirement age regulations.

Accountability and Oversight

The parliament’s dysfunction has raised concerns over accountability. Legal expert Habib Al-Quraishi told Shafaq News that oversight must come from both the legislature itself and the judiciary, particularly the Federal Supreme Court and Administrative Court. He cited Article 93 of the constitution, which grants the Federal Supreme Court the authority to assess the constitutionality of laws and regulations.

Independent MP Kazem Al-Fayyad blamed infighting among dominant blocs for legislative paralysis. “Conflicts over laws and personal and party interests have obstructed parliament’s ability to hold sessions, let alone perform its legislative and oversight roles,” he told Shafaq News.