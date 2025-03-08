Iraq’s Parliament deadlocked: Boycott stalls laws

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament boycott has disrupted legislative work, parliamentary legal committee member Omid Muhammad revealed, on Saturday, urging the approval of “non-controversial” laws.

Muhammad linked the deadlock to disputes over legislative priorities, stating, “The Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed Shiite factions, has refused to attend sessions until the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law is added to the agenda.”

Sunni blocs are demanding discussion of the Accountability and Justice Law, he added.

Muhammad described the disruption as “unprecedented,” stressing that political agreements on contentious issues should be reached outside Parliament to avoid paralyzing its work.

With 153 non-controversial draft laws pending in parliamentary committees, the MP urged Parliament’s leadership to prioritize their approval to maintain legislative progress.

His remarks followed Parliament’s decision to postpone its session due to a lack of quorum, according to the council’s media office.