PMF Law: amending to end division

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is scheduled to meet with leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework to discuss amendments to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law, a member of the Framework confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the official noted that the meeting will focus on revising key provisions to ‘’retain senior PMF commanders, safeguard members' rights, and establish clear criteria for ranks and leadership positions’’.

The proposed amendments also aim to restructure the PMF as a security force under the exclusive authority of the prime minister, shielding it from political and personal interference in military operations.

“The goal is to ensure the PMF remains a professional security force, independent of political manoeuvring, while safeguarding the rights of its fighters,” the official explained.

Another senior member of the Coordination Framework added, “The amendments are vital not only for the future of the PMF but for maintaining its role as a stabilizing force within Iraq. We want to ensure the PMF operates under clear, unified leadership without external pressures.”

Disputes over the PMF law have deepened political divisions, leaving Iraq’s parliament paralyzed. Lawmakers have boycotted multiple sessions, preventing quorum and delaying crucial decisions.

To ease the tensions and avoid any further legislative gridlock, Prime Minister Al-Sudani withdrew the PMF law from parliament.

The Coordination Framework is now exploring the possibility of passing the PMF law as part of a larger legislative package. Kurdish parties have linked their support to the approval of laws concerning Halabja, oil and gas, while Sunni factions have made their backing conditional on the passage of de-Baathification legislation.

6 Contentious Issues

Disputes over the PMF law revolve around several key issues.

One major concern is the political influence and Iran’s role, with critics fearing that the PMF operates under Iranian influence, raising questions about Iraq’s sovereignty. Another issue is the PMF's political involvement, with some arguing that its political role undermines the neutrality of state institutions.

There is also debate over whether the PMF should be integrated into the Iraqi armed forces or remain an independent entity, with some advocating for its merger, while others believe it should retain its autonomy.

Additionally, opinions differ on the level of government oversight needed; some argue for stricter supervision, while others believe the PMF should maintain more independence.

On the financial side, there are calls for increased government funding, while some suggest alternative sources of financing.

Finally, there is disagreement over salaries, with some pushing for PMF pay to match that of the Iraqi army, while others contend that it should remain lower.