PMF Retirement Law: “Pager massacre” fears stall vote

Shafaq News/ A controversial provision in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Service and Retirement Law delayed its passage in Parliament, as lawmakers voice strong opposition to a clause that could force thousands of PMF fighters into retirement.

Iraqi MP Abbas Al-Jubouri, a member of the Coordination Framework, revealed on Tuesday that the law includes a provision mandating the retirement of around 4,000 fighters from the “Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis generation.” He warned that the provision would have severe consequences for the PMF, comparing its impact to the “Pager Massacre” in Lebanon.

Al-Jubouri stressed that “this provision has been the main reason for the voting delay,” calling for its removal.

Meanwhile, a parliamentary source confirmed that several political blocs within the Coordination Framework oppose the clause. “The State of Law coalition, the Badr Organization, and some independent lawmakers have rejected the provision, fearing its impact on the PMF’s leadership and operational structure,” the source told Shafaq News.

“If the law is passed without amendments, the PMF’s head Faleh Al-Fayyad would be among the first officials to be retired under the new regulation,” the source reported.

In an effort to push the legislation forward, MPs launched a signature collection campaign to include the law on today’s session agenda. Documents published by Shafaq News Agency show the signatures of lawmakers backing the move.

However, the Parliament Presidency announced the session’s postponement due to a lack of quorum.

Notably, the controversy over the PMF Retirement Law dates back to December 2023, when the federal government withdrew the bill from Parliament to introduce modifications. According to MP Mohammed Al-Shammari, a member of the Security and Defense Committee, the PMF Authority had requested revisions before the bill could be resubmitted for approval in the next legislative term.

The PMF Retirement Law, approved by the Iraqi Cabinet on May 14, 2024, aims to grant PMF members permanent employment status, retirement benefits, and social security. Established in 2014 to fight ISIS, the PMF has since become a key force in Iraq’s security landscape, with its budget increasing from $2.16 billion in 2021 to $2.6 billion for 2023-2025.

The law's passage has been intertwined with broader political negotiations. Sunni political forces have pushed for its approval as part of a deal to amend the General Amnesty Law, which seeks to release thousands of inmates charged under Iraq’s counter-terrorism laws. The linkage between the two laws has further fueled tensions among political factions.