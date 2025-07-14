Iraqi Sunni MPs to address Parliament Speaker clash

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraqi Sunni lawmakers will meet on Monday to issue a joint stance following a dispute between Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and First Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, a political source told Shafaq News.

The source said the dispute began during a phone call and escalated when al-Mandalawi visited al-Mashhadani’s office to continue the discussion. The disagreement centered on recent comments regarding the Service and Retirement Law for Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members and other legislative issues.

A second confrontation later occurred inside the Council of Representatives involving al-Mashhadani, al-Mandalawi, and members of the Shiite-led Coordination Framework, prompting the postponement of today’s parliamentary session.

In a televised interview aired earlier, al-Mashhadani warned of possible nationwide protests next month, suggesting that Iraq could move toward forming an emergency government if security conditions deteriorate. He also referred to messages from the United States urging the integration of PMF units into the official security forces, instead of restructuring the group.

Independent MP Alaa al-Haidari criticized the remarks, calling for a public apology. He further described the statements as damaging to national identity, stressing that efforts to remove al-Mashhadani from office would begin if no apology is made.