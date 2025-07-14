Iraqi PM's bloc meets Parliament Speaker after session disruption

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Reconstruction and Development Bloc (Al-Aamar wal-Tanmia), led by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani to address the tensions and confrontations that disrupted the day’s parliamentary session.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Firas Al-Muslamawi described the incident as “unprecedented,” attributing shared responsibility to the parliamentary leadership. He also indicated that the meeting centered on restoring order and pushing ahead with legislative work.

“Maintaining regular sessions and moving forward with key priorities is vital. Our focus is on resolving disputes and ensuring institutional responsibility,” he added.

The exchange followed a dispute that erupted during a phone call between al-Mashhadani and First Deputy Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi. The disagreement was triggered by remarks concerning the Service and Retirement Law for Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) personnel, along with other unresolved bills.

Tensions escalated when al-Mandalawi later entered the speaker’s office to pursue the discussion. A second altercation broke out inside the Council of Representatives chamber involving al-Mashhadani, al-Mandalawi, and members of the Coordination Framework, prompting the postponement of the day’s session.

Earlier, a political source informed Shafaq News that Sunni lawmakers planned to meet separately to outline a unified position on the incident, with reports indicating a broad support for al-Mashhadani, who’s widely viewed as the political figurehead of the Sunni community.