Succession showdown: PMF laws delayed over power struggle

Shafaq News / Iraqi lawmakers are locked in a heated debate over two key laws related to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), delaying their passage amid unresolved leadership disputes.

The PMF Administrative Structure Law defines the framework governing the duties, responsibilities, and rights of PMF leaders and personnel. Originally passed as Law No. 40 of 2016, the legislation consists of 17 articles regulating administrative and structural matters, including the establishment of new directorates and their legal affiliations. Parliament previously conducted a first reading of the bill, with a second reading and possible approval expected after the Eid holiday.

Lawmaker Alaa Al-Bandawi told Shafaq News Agency that the law equates the position of PMF chief to a ministerial role but does not grant full ministerial benefits, particularly regarding retirement.

Separately, the PMF Service and Retirement Law, which aims to formalize the force’s organizational structure, remains a subject of heated debate. The draft includes more than 86 provisions addressing the rights of PMF personnel, martyrs, wounded, missing individuals, and brigade commanders. The most contentious issue is the retirement age for commanders, a provision opposed by several political blocs. Its implementation would affect over 4,000 PMF members, including senior brigade leaders and the head of the authority, raising concerns over leadership succession.

According to Al-Bandawi, the delay in passing the PMF Service and Retirement Law is primarily due to the lack of a clear successor for the current PMF chief, Faleh Al-Fayyad. He noted that in its last session, the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee hosted key PMF figures, including Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri and the PMF secretary-general, to address disputed clauses, particularly retirement age regulations.

“While the law grants the PMF chief ministerial-level duties, it does not extend ministerial retirement privileges. The bill remains under review, pending amendments before it can be reintroduced for parliamentary approval,” he added.

Al-Bandawi revealed that the Parliament is scheduled to reconvene after Eid al-Fitr holiday to discuss and vote on several key bills, including the PMF Laws. However, parliamentary sources told Shafaq News that no official directive has been issued regarding a legislative session next week, and no agenda has been circulated.