US opposes Iraqi PMF law, warns against “militia” participation in elections

Shafaq News – Washington

The United States reaffirmed its opposition to Iraq’s proposed law regulating the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), warning that the legislation undermines efforts to strengthen Iraq’s sovereignty and existing security institutions.

A US State Department spokesperson told Shafaq News that Washington “strongly opposes any legislation that is inconsistent with the goals of our bilateral security assistance and partnership,” adding that the US supports “genuine Iraqi sovereignty, not legislation that turns Iraq into an Iranian satellite state.”

The proposed PMF Authority Law, currently under parliamentary debate in Baghdad, seeks to formalize the role of the PMF within Iraq’s official military structure. It is backed by major Shiite factions and presented as part of Iraq’s ongoing security reform process. Supporters say it is necessary to regulate the force’s budget, define command responsibilities, and integrate it into the military chain of command.

However, critics—both within Iraq and abroad—argue the draft would entrench the power of Iran-aligned armed factions. These groups, while operating under the PMF umbrella, have faced repeated accusations of acting independently of the Iraqi state and maintaining loyalty to Tehran.

The State Department declined to comment on specific consequences should the law be passed, but warned that Washington will continue to take “appropriate action” against financial institutions that deal with US-designated terrorist organizations. The United States has designated several factions within the PMF as terrorist groups, including Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Kata'ib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Kataib Imam Ali.

The spokesperson also voiced concern over plans by some PMF-affiliated groups to contest Iraq’s next round of elections, despite pledges to disarm and transition into politics. “We remain deeply concerned about the role of Iran-aligned militia groups operating under the Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella,” the official said. “This includes US-designated terrorist groups and affiliated members that have targeted and killed Americans.”

A political source familiar with the legislative process told Shafaq News that the bill, originally scheduled for a vote during the current session, is now facing delays due to continued disagreements within Iraq’s political parties, as well as within the dominant Shiite bloc over the future structure of the PMF.

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.