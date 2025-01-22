Alliance protests amendments to Personal Status Law

Shafaq News/ The 188 Alliance organized a protest in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday in response to controversial amendments to Iraq's Personal Status Law.

During the protest, participants raised banners advocating for the protection of women's and minorities rights and denounced any changes to laws that ensure justice and equality for all citizens.

During a press conference, Rezaw Gull Mohammed, a member of the alliance, stated that the recent amendments to the 1959 Personal Status Law were passed in an opaque manner, violating constitutional principles and the parliamentary rules of procedure. “These amendments were passed as part of a package deal, reflecting a lack of genuine political will to resolve issues through dialogue and consensus,” she said.

Gull Mohammed further accused the amendments of attempting to reinforce political quotas while undermining the rights of women and minorities, posing a direct threat to social justice.

She urged all political and civil forces to join the 188 Alliance in its legal and political battle against the amendments, emphasizing the importance of forming a unified front to defend the Constitution and protect citizens' rights.

The alliance announced plans to continue its legal and political pressure, intending to submit a petition to the Federal Court to annul the amendments, which they deem unlawful.

This demonstration follows the January 21 vote in the Iraqi Parliament on amendments to the Personal Status Law, which have sparked widespread opposition from civil society organizations and human rights advocates, particularly due to provisions that allow child marriage for girls as young as nine and grant more power to religious courts in family matters.

Critics argue that the changes undermine women's rights, limit gender equality, and could lead to further religious influence in the legal system.

The 1959 Personal Status Law is seen as a crucial piece of legislation protecting the rights of women and minorities in Iraq, and any attempts to amend it have raised concerns about potential negative impacts on the country’s social fabric.