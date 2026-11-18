Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission (CoI) said on Wednesday it arrested two government employees in Kirkuk over separate corruption cases involving alleged bribery, electricity meter tampering, and unlawful pension payments exceeding 45 million Iraqi dinars ($29,605).

Investigators detained a sales official at the Daquq electricity department for allegedly demanding money from a feed factory owner in exchange for manipulating meter readings, causing financial losses to the department.

At the Kirkuk branch of the National Pension Authority, authorities apprehended an employee and seized forged documents reportedly used to authorize payments totaling 45,023,500 dinars. Arrest warrants were also issued for other suspects implicated in the case.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings