Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court sentenced a senior Industry and Minerals Ministry official to six years in prison for accepting $350,000 to terminate a government contract, the Federal Integrity Commission said on Thursday.

The official, Nadhim Kadhim Jabr, the ministry’s administrative undersecretary, received the payment to cancel a partnership agreement between the General Company for Iraqi Cement and a private firm. The court also imposed a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars ($6.58 thousand) under the amended Resolution No. 160 of 1983.

In a separate case, the Kirkuk Criminal Court sentenced a customs employee to two years in prison for accepting payments from customs clearance agents to process transactions at the Jemen checkpoint and imposed a fine, carrying an additional three-month prison term if left unpaid.

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