Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani on Thursday dismissed Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani’s public call for dialogue as “not serious,” saying his party would review and respond to a formal request for a meeting.

Barzani’s November 9 appeal urged the PUK to meet with the KDP to resolve their differences and end the political crisis in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), putting the interests of its people above party and political interests. He also called for other political forces to participate in the political process and help form a broad-based national government that would address residents’ demands and aspirations.

In a video statement after attending the Slemani Strategic Forum, Talabani said invitations to dialogue and diplomatic messages should not be delivered through the media, noting that both sides had each other’s telephone numbers and their political bureaus remained in contact.

Talabani accused the KDP of using the public invitation as a “pretext” for steps it intended to take later, allowing it to claim that “it had offered talks, but the PUK had failed to respond.”

Separately, Fadel Raouf, an adviser to the KDP’s office for Al-Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and Raparin, renewed the party’s call to the PUK to return to parliament and help form a new government. He told Shafaq News that Barzani’s appeal addressed all political parties and that the PUK should pursue its political entitlements through parliament.

The PUK could seek posts it considered its due, including the premiership or ministerial portfolios, based on its electoral strength and understandings with the KDP, with those matters to be resolved through dialogue and agreement, he said.

The dispute intensified between the two sides after the Kurdistan Parliament elected its leadership on November 4 with 52 out of 100 members present. The PUK rejected the session’s legitimacy and decisions, calling it illegal and unilateral and saying it lacked political consensus. Raouf defended parliament’s reopening as legal and constitutional, saying it allowed legislative work to continue and opened the way to forming a new government.

On November 5, Talabani said his party had made extensive efforts to form a new government serving all KRI residents, adding that he had visited Erbil more than 15 times and held discussions with different parties, but the talks had produced no results.

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