Shafaq News- Tokyo

Iraq’s Gharraf oilfield is producing around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) after resuming operations in June, but crude shipments remain suspended, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co. (JAPEX) said on Thursday.

In its financial results, which excluded the field’s expected production volumes from its forecast for October 2026 through March 2027 because of uncertainty, JAPEX maintained its forecast of three replacement liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes amid disruptions to Middle Eastern supplies. Two were allocated to the first half of the fiscal year, from April to September 2026, and one to the second half, from October 2026 to March 2027.

Located about 85 kilometers north of Nasiriyah in southern Iraq, Gharraf began production in August 2013 under a technical service contract. The field is operated by Malaysia’s Petronas, which holds a 45% stake, alongside JAPEX Garraf (30%) and Iraq's North Oil Company (25%).