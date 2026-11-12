Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed expanding cooperation between Yerevan, Baghdad, and Erbil on Thursday, according to the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

Meeting on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye, the two leaders also reviewed regional developments and called for diplomatic solutions to ongoing disputes.

سەرۆک نێچیرڤان بارزانی و سەرۆکوەزیرانی ئەرمینیا په‌یوه‌ندییه‌کان تاوتوێ ده‌که‌ن https://t.co/gn134EoKbb https://t.co/3SppVR6sPc — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) November 12, 2026

During the conference, Barzani met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss climate cooperation. His talks with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa focused on Kurdish rights in Syria, while meetings with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin addressed security coordination between Ankara, Baghdad, and Erbil. Barzani also discussed regional challenges and peace efforts with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.