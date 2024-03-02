Kurdish President discusses bilateral relations with Bulgarian President at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Antalya, Turkiye, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides focused on enhancing the bilateral relations between Bulgaria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region across various economic, trade, culture, sports, tourism, and agriculture sectors.

The two sides also “discussed the potential for further collaboration between universities and in higher education, as well as for establishing direct flights between Bulgaria and Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region.”

President Barzani emphasized the “significant value the Kurdistan Region places on its relationships with its European allies.” Expressing “the Kurdistan Region’s keen interest in expanding cooperation with Bulgaria, as an allied nation and a member of the European Union.”

In addition, President Barzani urged Bulgaria to elevate its representation in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries.