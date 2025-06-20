Nine embassies shut in Tehran as Iran-Israel tensions rise

Shafaq News/ Nine countries have closed their embassies in Tehran as the conflict between Iran and Israel stretches into its ninth day, heightening concerns over a broader regional escalation.

on Friday, Switzerland temporarily suspended operations at its mission, citing intensified military activity and unstable conditions on the ground. All foreign staff have left Iran and will return when the situation allows.

Australia, the United Kingdom, and Bulgaria also withdrew their diplomatic personnel, with Bulgaria relocating staff to Azerbaijan as a precaution. New Zealand, Ghana, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Finland, and Portugal have taken similar steps, each pointing to rising security risks and growing instability.