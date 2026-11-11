Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the importance of maintaining regional stability and resolving disputes through peaceful means during talks in Antalya, Turkiye, on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), where the two leaders discussed the situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and regional developments.

Barzani arrived in Antalya on Tuesday evening at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the COP31. Earlier today, he met with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the summit, emphasizing the need to protect Kurdish rights and guarantee them in Syria's constitution.