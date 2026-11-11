Shafaq News- Kermanshah

Iran's Somar border crossing (Mandali on the Iraqi side) with Iraq recorded its highest daily trade volume, with 650 trucks carrying export goods entering Iraqi territory in a single day, according to customs authorities in Iran's Kermanshah province.

Kermanshah Customs Director Dariush Sadeghi told Iranian media that Somar ranks third among Kermanshah's commercial crossings with Iraq in terms of export volume, after Parvizkhan and Khosravi —the latter known as Al-Mundhiriyah on the Iraqi side. Shipments through Somar have increased in recent months, supplying Iraqi markets.

Meanwhile, local authorities announced a temporary suspension of commercial activity at Somar for several days starting in mid-November, following a notification from Iraq concerning maintenance and infrastructure upgrades on its side of the border.

Hassan Rostamzadeh, Kermanshah's deputy governor for economic affairs coordination, said the closure would allow engineering work to expand the crossing's capacity. Shipments will be temporarily redirected to the Parvizkhan and Khosravi crossings to maintain the flow of goods during the maintenance period.