Shafaq News- Amman

Iraqis topped the list of foreign nationals purchasing property in Jordan during the first 10 months of 2026, purchasing 463 properties worth an estimated 75.7 million Jordanian dinars (approximately $106.8 million), accounting for 41% of the total value of properties acquired by non-Jordanians.

According to a report by Jordan's Department of Lands and Survey, property purchases by foreign nationals in the kingdom reached an estimated 186.6 million dinars (approximately $263.2 million) during the period, across 1,952 transactions.

Saudi nationals ranked second in the number of properties acquired, with 252, followed by Syrians with 228, Palestinians with 181, and Americans with 162.

In terms of total value, Americans ranked second with property purchases worth approximately 14.9 million dinars (21million),followedbyPalestiniansat12.8milliondinars(18.1 million), Syrians at 12.77 million dinars (18million),andBritishnationalsatapproximately10.3milliondinars(14.5 million). Saudi purchases totaled around 9.5 million dinars ($13.4 million).

In October, Iraqis maintained their lead with 47 property purchases worth approximately 5.5 million dinars ($7.8 million), accounting for 30% of the total value of property transactions by foreign nationals during the month.