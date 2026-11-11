Shafaq News- Brussels

European Union ambassadors agreed on Wednesday to add 145 individuals and entities to sanctions lists targeting Russia's financial system, shadow fleet and alleged disinformation activities, Reuters reported, citing EU diplomats.

EU foreign ministers are expected to formally approve the designations on Monday, November 16, before they take effect following publication in the bloc's Official Journal.

According to the diplomats, 113 individuals and entities would be added to the EU's main sanctions framework related to Ukraine's territorial integrity, including 50 Russian banks, companies supporting Moscow's shadow fleet, energy firms and business leaders.

Another 31 individuals and entities would be listed under the EU's sanctions regime targeting hybrid activities, including alleged foreign information manipulation, while one additional designation falls under a separate framework addressing cyberattacks.

One diplomat said the hybrid sanctions were linked to an attempted drone attack on Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany, which Berlin blamed on Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly denied involvement in hybrid warfare, sabotage operations in NATO countries or efforts to provoke a wider confrontation.