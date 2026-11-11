Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport, Yanbu

Houthis claim strikes on Riyadh airport, Yanbu
2026-11-11T22:10:20+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi (Ansarallah) movement claimed on Wednesday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, with three cruise missiles and a pumping station in Yanbu with a drone.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had targeted Pumping Station No. 11 in Yanbu, along with Saudi troop concentrations at the Kharaz camp and Ras al-Arah in Yemen using ballistic missiles.

Saree also denied Saudi claims that a Houthi drone had been intercepted over Mecca, insisting that the group's operations “targeted Saudi oil facilities and military bases.”

The Saudi-led coalition, meanwhile, said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward western Saudi Arabia, according to spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki.

Earlier on Wednesday, al-Maliki announced the interception of three cruise missiles heading toward the Riyadh region and two drones targeting Mecca and southern Saudi Arabia.

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