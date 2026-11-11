Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's Houthi (Ansarallah) movement claimed on Wednesday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, with three cruise missiles and a pumping station in Yanbu with a drone.

In a statement, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had targeted Pumping Station No. 11 in Yanbu, along with Saudi troop concentrations at the Kharaz camp and Ras al-Arah in Yemen using ballistic missiles.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله تعالى من استهداف قيادة العدو السعودي وغرفة العمليات في منطقة البريقة التي تدير وتشرف على التحشيدات السعودية في كل الجبهات المشتعلة بلحج والضالع وتعز ومحافظات أخرى، وذلك بعدد من الصواريخ الباليستية وكانت الإصابة دقيقة بفضل الله. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 11, 2026

Saree also denied Saudi claims that a Houthi drone had been intercepted over Mecca, insisting that the group's operations “targeted Saudi oil facilities and military bases.”

The Saudi-led coalition, meanwhile, said its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward western Saudi Arabia, according to spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki.

التحالف: الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخين باليستيين بالمنطقة الغربية أطلقتهما الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية. https://t.co/QVnvrgiY17 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 11, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, al-Maliki announced the interception of three cruise missiles heading toward the Riyadh region and two drones targeting Mecca and southern Saudi Arabia.