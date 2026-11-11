Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Ibrahim Kalin, head of Turkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), emphasized the importance of coordination between Ankara, Baghdad, and Erbil during talks in Antalya, Turkiye, on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), where both sides discussed Turkiye's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, opportunities to strengthen cooperation, particularly on security and stability, and regional developments, reaffirming their commitment to “continued cooperation in addressing shared challenges and safeguarding peace.”

Earlier today, Barzani met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, discussing regional stability and climate cooperation. He also held talks with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa on Kurdish rights in Syria and with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler on cooperation between Ankara and Baghdad.