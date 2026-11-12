Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday, hovering around 950,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

On Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold for 940,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams), with a buying price of 936,000 IQD, compared with Wednesday’s 960,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 910,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 906,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 940,000 and 950,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 910,000 and 920,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1,000,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 955,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 818,000 IQD.