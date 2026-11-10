Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary, General Mohsen Rezai, on Tuesday denied US statements that negotiations with Tehran were continuing and that a meeting was scheduled to take place in Qatar, calling the claims sheer lies and fabrications.

In an interview with Lebanon's Al Mayadeen network, Rezai also dismissed reports of a planned meeting between him and US Vice President JD Vance, saying they were "completely untrue and baseless."

He also argued that claims of ongoing negotiations were intended to ease economic pressure and push oil prices lower.

Describing Washington's response as deceptive, Rezai said Iran had communicated its seven conditions to the United States and was awaiting a "clear and explicit" response.

Rezai maintained that the seven conditions outlined by Tehran represented "the rights of the Iranian people," adding that the Strait of Hormuz "will not be reopened unless these conditions are met."

Rezai said Washington's initial response had been insufficient from Tehran's perspective, and the United States had yet to provide a clear answer to the conditions, although he did not rule out receiving one in the future.