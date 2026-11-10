Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Oil Ministry has called for a feasibility study on a proposed national pipeline to transport liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the south to northern provinces to improve domestic supplies, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs Ezzat Saber Ismail discussed the proposal with oil company representatives and ministry officials. The pipeline would serve Nineveh and Kirkuk, easing distribution bottlenecks while providing the option to export surplus LPG.

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