Shafaq News- Beirut

Former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed Al-Alwani has been missing in Lebanon for four days, with his phones switched off and even his bodyguards unable to reach him, sources told Shafaq News on Tuesday, citing information his family passed to the Iraqi Embassy in Beirut.

Lebanese security agencies have launched a search, but his whereabouts and the circumstances of his disappearance remain unknown, according to the sources, who said it was still unclear whether he had been kidnapped for ransom or whether other explanations were involved.

The embassy is following the case in contact with senior authorities in Baghdad, the sources added.

Iraqi authorities released Al-Alwani in April 2025 after about a decade in detention. A former member of parliament for the Al-Iraqiya List, he was arrested in December 2013 after leading protests against then-Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki. The raid on his home in Ramadi, the capital of al-Anbar province, sparked a gunfight that killed his brother and a member of the security force.