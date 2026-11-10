Shafaq News- Aden

The Yemeni armed forces have killed or wounded around 190 Houthi fighters and commanders and destroyed or damaged approximately 130 military vehicles and combat assets, the official military spokesperson for Yemen's internationally recognized government announced on Tuesday.

Al-Nuzaili said warplanes had carried out 29 airstrikes, while drones conducted 39 attacks. Rocket launcher units carried out another 62 strikes, and field artillery launched 744 attacks targeting Houthi positions, gatherings, reinforcements, fortifications, sources of fire, and military equipment.

On the northern front, including Al-Jawf and Marib, he claimed that army units from the Emergency Forces, Nation's Shield Forces, the Sixth Military Region and the Third and Seventh Military Regions continued their combat operations, confronting Houthi movements, repelling advances and targeting their positions and gatherings, inflicting human and material losses.

On the Al-Bayda front, forces from the Shabwa Defense Forces and military formations stationed in the area also continued their operations, according to the spokesman. In Taiz, government forces, supported by local popular resistance fighters, continued to repel Houthi attacks and target the group's movements and positions.

Meanwhile, on the southern and southwestern fronts, units from the Nation's Shield Forces, Giants Brigades and National Resistance Forces continued their military operations. Al-Nuzaili said the forces had recaptured several positions in some sectors, while fighting and operations against Houthi movements continued elsewhere.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yahya Saree, military spokesman for Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah), announced four military operations involving ballistic missiles and drones targeting Saudi Arabia and “military build-ups inside Yemen.”

The Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced that it had intercepted and destroyed three missiles that it said the Houthis had launched toward the Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the kingdom's southern region.