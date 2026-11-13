Shafaq News- Babil

A committee investigating suspected fuel smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr, in the north of Iraq’s Babil province, left the area on Friday after completing its fieldwork, an informed source told Shafaq News.

The committee will submit its report to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi for approval, with the findings to be officially announced afterward.

Earlier today, a senior security source said a delegation from the high-level committee appointed by Al-Zaidi had arrived in the area and conducted an initial inspection to prepare a detailed report on its findings.