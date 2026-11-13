Shafaq News- Washington

US forces shot down two Iranian attack drones launched toward Bahrain, US Central Command said on Friday, rejecting Iran’s claim to have destroyed an American early-warning radar there.

CENTCOM said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the two one-way attack drones. It reported no injuries or damage.

🚫 CLAIM: Today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked a “U.S. early-warning radar” in Bahrain. ✅ FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and both were shot down by U.S. forces. There were no injuries or damage. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 13, 2026

Earlier today, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force said it destroyed the radar in response to an “enemy air attack” on a telecommunications tower in the southern Iranian city of Sirik. It described its operation as a “serious warning” to halt aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz.