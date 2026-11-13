CENTCOM denies Iran destroyed US radar in Bahrain

CENTCOM denies Iran destroyed US radar in Bahrain
2026-11-13T13:55:11+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US forces shot down two Iranian attack drones launched toward Bahrain, US Central Command said on Friday, rejecting Iran’s claim to have destroyed an American early-warning radar there.

CENTCOM said Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the two one-way attack drones. It reported no injuries or damage.

Earlier today, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force said it destroyed the radar in response to an “enemy air attack” on a telecommunications tower in the southern Iranian city of Sirik. It described its operation as a “serious warning” to halt aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz.

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